One of the North East's most prominent wineries has featured on top-rating competitive cooking show MasterChef Australia.
Wahgunyah's All Saints Estate played host to the top five contestants of the Channel 10 series as they faced off in a time auction last night.
Each contestant was given two hours to bid on ingredients in three categories - proteins, fruit and vegetables, and pantry items to produce their desired dish.
All Saints Estate sales and marketing director Angela Brown said the show "will be a huge boost for Rutherglen tourism" and contribute to the North East economy.
"A show like MasterChef Australia brings our beautiful region (and all that is on offer) into the living rooms of millions of households not just nationally, but globally," she said.
"Rutherglen has gone through a reinvigoration in the last decade - with incredible tourist destinations, boutiques, cafes, bars and restaurants popping up all over the region.
"We supplied our estate produce and wines to contestants for the challenge this week.
"Some of the estate produce that was used in the challenge included lemons, limes, figs and apples from our nearby property Mount Ophir Estate, and table grapes from our sister winery St Leonards Vineyard."
Ms Brown said the highlight for the team at All Saints was to see its heritage castle appear on TV.
"The cast and crew used our vineyards, the elm tree drive, the lawn in front of the castle, the great hall and the cask hall for filming different elements of the episode," she said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
