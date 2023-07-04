Stock & Land

Wahgunyah's All Saints Estate hosts episode of hit show MasterChef Australia

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 5 2023 - 7:40am, first published 7:30am
Wahgunyah's All Saints Estate was the setting for a MasterChef Australia episode last night featuring a challenge between the Channel 10 series' top five contestants.
One of the North East's most prominent wineries has featured on top-rating competitive cooking show MasterChef Australia.

