The head of Victoria's peak dairy farmer body says the Code of Conduct has introduced "a new paradigm" for the industry.
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Mark Billing, Colac, said "the paradigm has definitely shifted, with the Code and a milk pool that's shrunk.
'We just have to find what is the best size for the milk pool, where everyone can extract value from the product," he said.
"I've been asking the question for a little while and I don't think anyone really knows that the answer is."
Freshagenda director Steve Spencer said the company estimated opening prices for the season ended up averaging between $9.35-9.40 a kilogram Milk Solids.
Rural Bank analysis found farmgate milk prices for this season opened at historic highs, with initial offerings averaging around $8.92/kg MS.
By the end of June, the average offer from major processors lifted to $9.36kg MS, or 11.8 per cent higher, than the average for last season.
They ended up on a par with the close of 2022/23.
Mr Spencer said the big buyers, Fonterra, Bega and Saputo - all fell in around $9.20-9.25/kg MS, pulling the average lower.
"Whether we see more depends on whether all the undecided milk has been shaken loose but there is no money in it for several product streams at these milk prices," Mr Spencer said.
"Yes, processors are feeling pain - the cost of milk is only 3pc lower at this stage and the market is returning 20-30pc less than a year ago, depending on product mix.
"Then you have other cost increases to be absorbed"
Drying milk into ingredients was highly unprofitable, he said.
"The dairy market may start to improve later this year or early next but that will be a relatively muted recovery unless there is a seismic boost in demand," he said.
"That seems unlikely ... even in China.
"Demand is damaged in many markets due to inflation."
Mr Billing, Colac, intends to milk a herd of 400 cows this season, supplying Australian Consolidated Milk.
"It's not a bad outcome, given that we need to maintain the price at farmgate because of our cost pressures - it demonstrates there is still a fair bit of competition for milk, in a pool that has shrunk a little bit in the last couple of years," he said.
He agreed "at this point" there would be fewer step ups, this season.
The introduction of the Dairy Code in January, 2020, brought a paradigm shift to the industry.
The mandatory Code sets down the rules for the sale of raw milk to processors.
"What we are seeing is the processors a sharing the risk a bit more evenly, instead of putting it at farmgate with a lower opening price then stepping up," he said.
"Having the cash up front helps with cash flow, particularly in the first half of the financial year.
"That's partly due to the Code - potentially this year was going to be the first year that we had the Code in place, where the milk price might have been going down."
He said he could remember a time when farmers were several weeks into the new milk season but still didn't know what their price would be.
"The code has brought that all forward and gives us more certainty at year's start," he said.
It was possible processors might start to introduce longer term contracts, to lock in certainty of supply, he said.
"It's interesting overseas, where milk prices have come down, there is a significant amount of pressure on the farmgate," he said.
"In some milk producing areas they are being paid below the cost of production and that's certainly not something we want to see again in Australia."
Rural Bank Agribusiness southern Victoria agribusiness regional manager Troy Anderson said strong farmgate prices and positive seasonal conditions provided optimism for a profitable season ahead.
"Good returns will likely see production stabilise, after consecutive years of decline in the face of labour shortages and increased input costs," Mr Anderson said.
"Australian dairy prices appear to be increasingly disconnected from global conditions with contracting local production increasing the threat of imports from other regions."
He agreed significant increases in farmgate prices were unlikely, due to current prices already back to last season's record close.
"While there is some expectation Chinese demand will return in the coming months, sufficient global supply and the broader global economic downturn will weigh on any potential upside, so global prices are not anticipated to rise significantly above average in the next six months," Mr Anderson said.
"This will in turn limit Australian processors' appetite to step up farmgate prices moving forwards, but competition to secure supply is likely to see farmgate price offerings average around the $9.40- $9.80/kg MS range.
