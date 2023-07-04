Mallee barley farmers have frothed a night on the town enjoying the fruits of their labour as part of a thank-you from a major brewery.
Carlton & United Breweries, part of Asahi Beverages, hosted a bar night at the Royal Hotel, Sea Lake, for about 40 farmers to have a meal and taste-testing session with brews from their barley.
CUB purchases more than 30,000 tonnes of barley from the state's farmers, for drinks at its Abbotsford brewery including VB, Carlton Draught, and Great Northern.
CUB chief executive Danny Celoni said they were grateful to the region's farmers.
"CUB can trace its brewing history in Victoria back to 1854 and there are families in the Mallee who have been farming barley for generations," he said.
"We share a proud history with the region."
READ MORE:
He said the purpose of the night was to celebrate their efforts
"Our beers are only as good as the local produce we use to make them," Mr Celoni said.
"Barley malt is the heart and soul of beer and has a defining influence on the taste, colour, aroma and foam.
"We wanted to say 'thank you' by giving them a night off, shouting them a meal and some beers and ensuring they had a laugh with their fellow farmers, while also equipping them with some mental and physical safety tips."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.