Fresh ideas and a plethora of experience is what the new director for Stock & Land Beef Week will bring to the iconic event in 2024.
The incoming event director, Annie Elliott, Hamilton, has stepped into the role after veteran beef advocate Geoff Phillips retired from the position on June 30 after three decades at the helm.
Ms Elliott has shown cattle since she was eight years old, manages Sheepvention at Hamilton and her remedial massage business.
"My family have a beef and sheep property so I grew up on the land and have worked in the industry across a number of large events," she said.
"My family have been showing Brangus cattle for over 20 years now, my parents have a stud south of Hamilton and I was one of those classic farm kids that was just born into the industry.
"Dad would be reading Stock & Land at the dinner table, so you pick up on a lot of ag knowledge [and] when you're exposed to it naturally, is really lovely."
Ms Elliott said she was familiar with Stock & Land Beef Week studs and hoped to bring fresh ideas to the role.
Almost 150 studs across Victoria, NSW and SA took part in the event in March this year, marking 31 years since the event first took place.
"We need to adapt and listen to our market as we go," she said.
"I think it's really important to take in any technological advances where we can."
Ms Elliott said the ideas included QR codes for directions, tailored marketing, electronic entry forms and social media marketing.
"It's the way the industry is going so hopefully we can continue on that upwards trajectory," she said.
She said Mr Phillips is a wonderful mentor, and he would leave "big boots to fill".
"Geoff has left a real legacy for the industry and not just in his role at Beef Week, but in media and events," Ms Elliott said.
"I'm very excited to take on the role and let's hope to be in it for 30 years, like Geoff."
Founding Stock & Land Beef Week member Brian Alford said Mr Phillips was an asset to the committee.
"Geoff was the person that once you put something in front of, he took the bit between his teeth and got it done," he said.
"I hope he has a happy retirement and, as the only foundation member alive, we appreciate where Beef Week has got and it would never have got to this position without someone like Geoff steering the ship.
"It has a tremendous future and it's in good, safe hands."
Stock & Land Beef Week chairman John Adams congratulated Mr Phillips.
"Geoff has steered the committee with wise counsel and always maintained the integrity of Beef Week," he said.
People can contact the event director, Ms Elliott, on 0409 044 160 or email beefweek@studbeef.com.au
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
