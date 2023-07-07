Stock & Land

Stock & Land Beef Week has a new event director, Annie Elliott

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
July 8 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Elliott, Hamilton, is the new event director of Stock & Land Beef Week. Picture supplied
Annie Elliott, Hamilton, is the new event director of Stock & Land Beef Week. Picture supplied

Fresh ideas and a plethora of experience is what the new director for Stock & Land Beef Week will bring to the iconic event in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.