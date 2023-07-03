Stock & Land

Echuca store cattle sell to cheaper trends at July sale

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
July 4 2023 - 7:00am
Low prices and a small yarding was observed at Echuca's cattle sale on Monday. Picture by Phillippe Perez
Lower than expected prices and a smaller than average yarding made for a difficult sale at Monday's Echuca cattle store sale.

