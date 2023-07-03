Lower than expected prices and a smaller than average yarding made for a difficult sale at Monday's Echuca cattle store sale.
Nutrien stock agent Tommy Eade, Echuca, said prices were cheaper compared to last month and not many attended the sale to place bids.
"It was only half the yarding we had at the last sale with only 500 there," Mr Eade said.
The majority of buyers attending Monday's sale were local restockers with usual volume buyers at Echuca, like Westside Meats, not in attendance.
Agents said this was likely due to the smaller yarding and similar prices closer to their doorsteps.
Mr Eade said the quality of cattle at Echuca had been better in the past, with the quality of cows and calves showing signs of winter, however, weaners and crossbred cattle showed potential with a few quality pens.
"The cattle are winter-affected and quite long in the coat," he said.
READ MORE:
AWN Nelson Livestock agent Sam Nelson, Echuca, said it was not a great result, as he passed in some heifers due to the low prices.
He said his steers made made about 280-340 cents a kilograms and conceded weather and low market confidence was to blame.
"There's not a lot of confidence in the other end, in the fat market at the minute, it's just a combination of things I think," Mr Nelson said.
Nutrien sold eight Angus/Hereford-cross steers, 310 kilograms, for $900 a head or 290c/kg, and 27 Angus steers, 268kg, for $820 or 305c/kg.
The top pens of heifers included, five Angus, 310kg, for $740 or 238c/kg, seven Angus heifers, 290kg, for $680 or 234c/kg, and 22 Angus heifers, 265kg, for $650 or 245c/kg.
Elders' top sale was a pen of Phillip steers, who sold five Angus steers, 330kg, for $930 or 281c/kg.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.