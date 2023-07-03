Sheep indicators eased significantly across the board, in the last week, with Meat & Livestock Australia, saying national yardings had dropped by 36 per cent for sheep and 26pc for lambs.
Heavy lamb prices did best out of all categories, but prices were still well down on last year, Mecardo Business Development manager Olivia Agar said.
"Supply is much stronger than this time last year - if you look at the last four weeks, lamb slaughter was about 4pc higher than last year but mutton slaughter was about 64pc higher," Ms Agar said.
"We have finally got ample supply of sheep on the market.
"When you combine that with the drier outlook for the tail end of winter into spring - that has stripped any restocking demand out of the market.
"On the demand side, with the poor economic backdrop around the world we know that spending on red meat is affected by consumer budgets."
In its latest report, the National Livestock Reporting Service said there had been a sharp jump in the light lamb indicator, up 46.68 per cent to 435.96 cents a kilogram carcase weight, week-on-week. But 4730 head less lambs were yarded in that time.
The restocker lamb indicator fell 11.84pc to 386.48c/kg cwt. while the mutton indicator, on 20,988 head yarded, sat at 334.18c/kg cwt, up 26.91pc.
The NLRS reported week-on-week the heavy lamb indicator was 5.45.05c/kg cwt on a yarding of 18, 426 head.
Ms Agar said there was a reduction in lamb exports to key, high-value markets, such as the United States.
Wet conditions last spring, and a falling market, meant producers had held back stock they would normally sell, she said.
"We haven't see than tightening of supply and the normal winter price rally we would expect," she said.
"There is a lack of interest in restocking, if you look at the MLA/Australian Wool Innovation survey results, they found 30pc of producers were looking to increase their flocks, while 32pc were looking to decrease," she said.
Meat & Livestock Market Information analyst Jenny Lim said yardings dropped by 36 per cent for sheep and 26pc for lambs.
"The movement of older-season lambs is tightening the supply of heavy lambs available," Ms Lim said.
"Yardings through the heavy lamb indicator eased by just under 17,000 head.
Volatile prices at Wagga Wagga, NSW and dampened supermarket activity meant heavy lamb prices eased 37c/kg cwt week-on-week.
Rural Bank Senior Agribusiness Relationship manager Stuart Bear said markets were expected to encounter good numbers of new season lambs in the second half of the year.
"As high supply continued, markets would be looking for direction from export demand, which had been a mixed bag, so far this year," Mr Bear said.
"A drier outlook should avoid the challenges presented by the wet conditions of late 2022, which culminated in a surge of supply in recent months."
