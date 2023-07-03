Stock & Land

National sheep and lamb yardings again ease but prices are still down

By By Andrew Miller
Updated July 5 2023 - 11:42am, first published July 3 2023 - 4:16pm
Jack McRae, St Arnaud, and Steven Hull and Josie Timmins, Beverley, caught up during the Victorian Sheep Show in Ballarat. Picture by Kate Healy
Sheep indicators eased significantly across the board, in the last week, with Meat & Livestock Australia, saying national yardings had dropped by 36 per cent for sheep and 26pc for lambs.

