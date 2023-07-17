A Bathurst, NSW, farm that has increasingly opened itself to various research projects has been crowned the Boehringer Ingelheim Industry Innovator in the ACM Agri 2023 Lambition Awards.
Father and son Graeme and Simon Ross, Willow Glen, Bathurst, NSW, took out top honour after undertaking innovative ways to collect vital data to strengthen future outcomes for their sheep and wool operation.
Simon Ross, who also farms with his mother, Wendy, said the farm had the desire to maximise production through drought, and took part in the Grazing For Drought project, overseen by his local Landcare network.
Mr Ross said the project had two facets to it, which included a field day to understand the benefits of adaptive planned grazing and a trial to implement the practice.
"We set up 60 by 60 pens and we grazed sheep at different rotations, so there were two 90-day rotations and two 180-day rotations on our farm," he said.
"What we wanted to achieve was to see what was the optimum length of rest that would allow us to keep 100 per cent ground cover, but not allow us to destock too much in a drought."
Mr Ross said that the trial gave valuable insight in conjunction with data collected through electronic IDs.
"We have begun to use that EID data, so that when we do get ourselves into a drought, and then sell stock, we are selling the less-productive flock first," he said.
The GWS Ross farm is also one of the two sites around Bathurst that are part of the Merinolink Sire Evaluation Trial, where 14 different studs were used in an artificial insemination program to record wool quality, animal performance and body confirmation research.
The farm also presented information at the Merinolink conference this year on how they were developing confinement lots to maintain 100pc ground cover.
"We thought it was important to be involved [in Merinolink] as this data is important to many producers and we just thought it'd be a good learning experience too," Mr Ross said.
The farm also undertook recent soil carbon studies, which focused on the rates of carbon capture between bushland and grassland, which Mr Ross said would give good "ecological value" to his operation, along with commercial viability.
"We are a regenerative agriculture farm that has less inputs, which probably means less production, but we make sure our land is as sustainable as possible," he said.
Mr Ross said the team at GWS Ross continued to always involve themselves in innovative research studies, with another upcoming project examining the degradation of sheep teeth also about to get underway.
"Being involved in all these studies allows you to talk to others and get fresh information on animal heath," he said.
Boehringer Ingelheim national key account manager and award judge Sam Custodio said the GWS Ross enterprise showed great initiative in improving animal health in their entry.
"[Their] Merinolink and Grazing for Drought projects clearly aligns with our Boehringer Ingelheim's global innovation and sustainability strategies in improving the lives and wellbeing of animals," Mr Custodio said.
"We understand that when animals are healthy, humans are healthier, too, and we have a clear vision to create a healthier tomorrow - for animals, humans, and our communities."
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
