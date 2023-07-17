Stock & Land
GWS Ross, Bathurst, win Boehringer Ingelheim Industry Innovator award

Updated July 17 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
Simon and Graeme Ross, Willow Glen, Bathurst, NSW, said research on their farm was integral to keeping it viable after winning the Boehringer Ingelheim Industry Innovator award in Bendigo. Picture supplied
A Bathurst, NSW, farm that has increasingly opened itself to various research projects has been crowned the Boehringer Ingelheim Industry Innovator in the ACM Agri 2023 Lambition Awards.

