Stock & Land

One conviction set aside over pony deaths on ferry

By Cassandra Morgan
July 4 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The case against Spirit of Tasmania's ferry operator over 16 polo pony deaths will be re-heard. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)
The case against Spirit of Tasmania's ferry operator over 16 polo pony deaths will be re-heard. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

The Spirit of Tasmania ferry operator has had a small victory in its legal fight over the deaths of 16 polo ponies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.