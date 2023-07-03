A man has died following a collision at Undera this morning.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Tatura-Undera Road and Lancaster-Mooroopna Road after two vehicles collided just after 10.30am on July 3.
Another man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Both men were the soul occupants in the two cars.
The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are being investigated.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
