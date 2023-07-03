Stock & Land
Climate Council warns of El Nino threats and expected fires

Holly McGuinness
Holly McGuinness
Updated July 3 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 1:04pm
Following three years of La Nina weather, the Climate Council warns of El Nino dangers. Picture by Shutterstock
Following three years of La Nina weather, the Climate Council warns of El Nino dangers. Picture by Shutterstock

Climate Council author and former Fire & Rescue New South Wales commissioner Greg Mullins says Australian farmers are affected exponentially by climate change and must be prepared for upcoming fire seasons, but institutional support is also needed.

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

