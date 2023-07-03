Climate Council author and former Fire & Rescue New South Wales commissioner Greg Mullins says Australian farmers are affected exponentially by climate change and must be prepared for upcoming fire seasons, but institutional support is also needed.
During his time fighting the 2019 NSW black summer bush fires, he saw the impact and resilience from farmers across the South Coast and said that an obvious help to the cause was farm fire units, although "frowned-on" by fire services.
"I believe there should be subsidies for farmers to buy these tank, pump and hose units so that they can slip them onto a ute," Mr Mullins said.
"Their force then multiplies when you get major fires, rather than this strict approach of 'No, we can't talk to you on radio and we don't control you, so we don't want you out there."
He said farmers and those living regionally are people on the front-line of climate change and were exponentially impacted by compounding disasters, such as, fires, floods, storms, heat waves, drought.
Climate Council experts said the upcoming expected El Nino weather pattern follows three consecutive La Ninas, which could bring about some of the worst bush fire events Australia had seen, as they expect houses would be lost.
Mr Mullins suspects this year won't be a 'black summer' as such, with the environment still quite damp and green, but that this years expected El Nino was uncharted territory.
"You haven't needed El Nino to have a bad fire season because things have warmed so intensely, and cool season rainfall has reduced by 10 to 20 per cent, and that's accumulative," he said.
"It's getting drier and drier, so we're set for a bad year and I'm not a betting man, but if I was a betting man, I'd say we're going to get big fires this year.
"Not like black summer, but we will have days, perhaps a number of days in a row periodically where we lose homes."
His other concern was in the past fire seasons would move from state to state, sequentially and trucks, hoses and helicopters could be shared over time, but now seasons are occurring simultaneously, so more resources were needed.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.