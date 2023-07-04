Contributor Grace Corrigan says social media has given her a platform to showcase the aspects of country living she loves most.
The NSW-based photographer captured a photo of a young heifer on her grandparents' property, Glenruben, at Woomargama, NSW.
"I love agricultural photography because I'm able to capture and share the beauty I see every day whilst connecting with others in the ag industry across Australia," Ms Corrigan said.
She took the photo of the calf after a day spent marking in the rain on the farm.
READ MORE:
Meanwhile, South Gippsland grazier and livestock carrier Norm Geary captured a photo of a flooded paddock near Wonthaggi.
"Over around Inverloch to Wonthaggi is very wet, but Boorool where I live is not too bad," he said.
Would you like your photo featured in Stock & Land?
Send your photo via email to Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au or via Instagram.
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.