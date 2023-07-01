Aiming to encourage young people into agriculture, the Fox & Lillie Longerenong College Scholarship recipients were announced this week, with two girls from Victoria named as recipients.
Charlotte Cain, Carisbrook, and Patria Lees, Ullswater have been recognised this year and will receive to the value of $5000 to assist with tuition support while they undertake the two-year course at Longerenong College.
Fox & Lillie rural managing director, Jonathan Lillie said the organisation is excited to support the next generation heading into agribusiness and the growing interest in the industry was promising.
As part of the scholarship, recipients will spend four weeks work experience with Fox & Lillie, receiving hands on learning in the industry they're passionate about, and both Ms Cain and Ms Lees said they were drawn to the opportunity to gain exposure in the industry.
Ms Cain discovered the scholarship from their high school teacher and said it aligned with her interests and was a great opportunity, while Ms Lees felt it would grow her wool-industry knowledge even further.
"I've always had an interest in wool and so when I found out about the Fox & Lillie Rural Scholarship, I thought it would be a good opportunity to gain experience with the Fox & Lillie Group," Ms Lees said.
As the scholarship had a particularly impressive number of applications, Fox & Lillie had included an additional three students into the industry placement program.
Students selected will be shown the processes beyond the farm-gate, including in store wool buying, marketing, showfloor logistics, wool auctions and wool trading and exporting experience.
"The placement will provide me with experience in the industry and a better understanding of the wool supply chain, and the chance to build networks," Ms Cain said.
