Stock & Land

Fox & Lillie Longerenong College Scholarship recipients announced

July 1 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlotte Cain, Andrew Hendy and Patria Lees. Picture supplied
Charlotte Cain, Andrew Hendy and Patria Lees. Picture supplied

Aiming to encourage young people into agriculture, the Fox & Lillie Longerenong College Scholarship recipients were announced this week, with two girls from Victoria named as recipients.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.