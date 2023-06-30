The Regional Australia Institute (RAI) will host the Victorian component of its national event series, Regions Rising, in Geelong next week.
Regions Rising brings together industry experts, economists, regional leaders, government, political leaders, academics, and the community sector to deliver the latest information on the key pillars affecting regional communities - including jobs and skills, housing, population, liveability, productivity, innovation, sustainability, and resilience.
It will be held on Tuesday, July 4 at GMHBA Stadium and will kick off at 8.30am.
RAI CEO Liz Ritchie will launch RAI's new national campaign, It's Your Move, which will lead a conversation with city-based Australians about the thousands of well-paid, professional jobs on offer right now in regional Australia.
A Victorian update will also be provided on the RAI's Regionalisation Ambition - a 20 target, 10-year framework for regional Australia.
Harriet Shing MLC, Minister for Water, Regional Development, Equality and Commonwealth Games Legacy will deliver a virtual address, and Ms Ritchie will be joined by Professor Rebecca Lester, the Director of the Centre for Regional and Rural Futures at Deakin University, who will deliver a keynote address.
Other speakers include:
