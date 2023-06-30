Stock & Land

Regional Australia Institute Regions Rising event to be held in Geelong

June 30 2023 - 5:00pm
RAI CEO Liz Ritchie.
The Regional Australia Institute (RAI) will host the Victorian component of its national event series, Regions Rising, in Geelong next week.

