Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

SA processor UDC steps up, hours out from dairy deadline

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated June 30 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is there gold at the end of the rainbow for SA/Victorian milk processor, United Dairy Company - the latest to step up its farmgate price? Picture supplied
Is there gold at the end of the rainbow for SA/Victorian milk processor, United Dairy Company - the latest to step up its farmgate price? Picture supplied

South Australian based dairy processor Union Dairy Company, Penola, has announced a second step-up since its June 1 minimum opening price of $9.20/kilogram of Milk Solids.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.