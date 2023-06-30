South Australian based dairy processor Union Dairy Company, Penola, has announced a second step-up since its June 1 minimum opening price of $9.20/kilogram of Milk Solids.
With the contract deadline approaching, UDC now sits at $9.50/kg MS for the upcoming season.
UDC was one of many processors "jostling for position" as the July 1 deadline loomed to lock in opening farmgate milk prices.
Bulla announced a 10 cents a kilogram milk solids step up, bringing its farmgate milk price to a range of $9.10-9.90/kg MS, over its four bands.
READ MORE:
It followed Fonterra, with managing director Rene Dedoncker telling suppliers the processor would now offer $9.20/kg MS.
That was a 20c/kg MS price jump and comprised a payment of 17c/kg butterfat and 24c/kg protein.
Lactalis earlier announced it would increase its price from $9.50/kg MS to 9.75/kg MS for Victoria, the southern Riverina and Tasmania, while ACM stepped up its weighted average milk price by 15c/kg MS, taking it to a price range of $8.84-9.67/kg MS.
"The price increase is reflective of the commercial arrangements we have been able to secure for our milk solids and our intent to ensure our suppliers have a strong and market-relative price for the 2023-24 season," ACM chairman Michael Auld said.
Australian Dairy Farmers Corporation also raised its price by 20c/kg MS to an average price of $9.60/kg MS, based on 4 per cent fat and 3.2pc protein.
Saputo Dairy Australia has also upped its price with a revised weighted opening average milk price of $9.15-9.30/kg MS.
That was an increase of 17c/kg butterfat and 34ckg protein, or 25c/kg MS.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.