Stock & Land

Tests show low levels of sulphur in southern cropping areas

July 2 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IPF technical agronomist Clint Sheather. Picture supplied
IPF technical agronomist Clint Sheather. Picture supplied

An agronomist has warned growers to be aware of sulphur deficiency in soil following test results released this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.