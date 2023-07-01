Tests show low levels of sulphur in southern cropping areas

An agronomist has warned growers to be aware of sulphur deficiency in soil following test results released this week.
Analysis of results from 76,000 soil and plant tissues tests conducted over the past three years revealed 30 per cent of soil samples from NSW, Victoria and South Australia were low in sulphur ( 6 mg/kg).
Over the same period 95pc of tissue tests were below the normal sulphur range for canola.
An agronomic insight from Incitec Pivot Fertilisers (IPF) outlined how tissue testing can be an effective tool for growers concerned about nutrient levels this season.
IPF Technical Agronomist Clint Sheather said it was critical canola growers are aware of the potential for sulphur deficiency in their soils, and take proactive steps to identify and address deficiencies.
"Sulphur is vital to plant growth, and to ensure optimal growth and yield growers need to monitor and manage their sulphur levels," Mr Sheather said.
"Canola is particularly sulphur sensitive, and after three years of big crop removal and high rainfall, it's not a given that sulphur levels are in the optimum range."
For canola growers who have soils with low organic matter and calcium sulphate levels, and who use high levels of N fertiliser, it is worth investigating sulphur levels in detail this season through both soil and plant tissue testing, Mr Sheather said.
"In some cases, sulphur deficiency has been mistakenly diagnosed as manganese toxicity, and vice versa. This underlines the need for accurate diagnostic tools like tissue testing," he said.
"Once identified, blending urea with sulphur products like GranAm is an effective way to deliver both nitrogen and sulphur.
"As evolving management practices continue to influence nutrient availability and accessibility, IPF's range of products offer tailored solutions to address nutrient deficiencies, including Stimulus or Extra Sul.
"If a specific analysis or fertiliser formulation is required IPF can cater these requirements through a custom blend."
The full agronomic insight can be viewed here.
