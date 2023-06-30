Prices at Friday's fortnightly Bairnsdale store cattle sale remained on a par with previous markets, according to agents and Meat & Livestock Australia.
Agents yarded 602 head of cattle, down about 155 on two weeks ago.
MLA market report Brendan Fletcher said quality declined, with fewer well-bred cattle and a larger number of secondary stock throughout the yarding.
"The buying group was a little smaller with most of the regular orders from across Gippsland operating and no feedlot or processor enquiry," he said.
Demand remained firm for most grades in a limited offering, with lighter calves averaging easier prices.
That was influenced by quality, he said.
The tops of the weaner steers made $1,060 a head for 17 Angus, 290 kilograms, or 365 cents a kilogram.
The average for the 280-330kg calves settled at 345c/kg.
The top of the yearling steers, two Angus, 595kg, sold for $2,070/hd or 348c/kg, while Hereford yearlings weighing more than 400kg averaged 285c/kg.
The top of the weaner heifers, 12 Angus, 342kg, made $1,060 or 310c/kg.
The top of the yearling heifers made $1,590 for two Black Baldys, 528kg, or 301c/kg.
Cows with calves at foot reached $1,520/outfit and a few pens of pregnancy-tested-in-calf females sold from $1,030-$1,460/hd.
Bill Wyndham & Co auctioneer Colin Jones agreed the main competition was from local or south Gippsland agents, with no feedlots in attendance.
"There won't be many cattle around for the next six weeks," Mr Jones said.
Weaners made from $900-1280.
"We did have a pen of older Hereford bullocks, 2.5 years, which made $2200 and weighed 696kg (316c/kg).
The company didn't have many good runs of weaner cattle, he said.
"Our Angus steers, 393kg, made $1130 or 287c/kg and our Angus heifers, 342kg, made $1060 or 309c/kg," he said.
"It's drying up, the grass has stopped growing, so we could do with a shower of rain - we are getting the odd frosts.
"Cattle quality wasn't too bad, it was an average quality yarding."
Most of the cattle went back to grass fatteners, he said.
Nutrien East Gippsland Livestock auctioneer Brad Obst, Bairnsdale, said the quality of the weaners was comparable to the previous sale.
"A few pens of older cattle might possibly have been a little bit better quality," he said.
Buyers mainly came from south and west Gippsland.
"It's winter, I don't think anyone could really predict where it's going, but the sale met with our expectations," he said.
CG, W and BG Stockdale sold 16 Leawood-blood steers, 378kg, for $1280 or 338c/kg.
A second pen of 15 steers, 345kg, sold for $1130 or 327c/kg.
AK and H Maher sold 16 Angus steers, 350kg, for $1120 or 320c/kg.
TJ and HJ Lee sold 18 Angus steers, 304kg, for $990 or 325c/kg.
PR Henderson Farms sold 17 Leadwood-blood steers, 290kg, for $1080 or 372c/kg.
Their seconds, 18, 255kg, sold for $950 or 372c/kg.
A third pen of 11, 239kg, sold for $720 or 301c/kg.
A pen of 16 Karoonda-blood Herefords, 297kg, sold for $950 or 319c/kg.
NF McKenna sold 12 Hereford steers, 696kg, for $2200 or 316c/kg.
J and P Strong sold six Angus steers, 393kg, for $1130 or 287c/kg.
RW Moon sold 21 Karoonda and Nuniong blood Hereford steers, unweighed, for $700.
They also sold 20 heifers, 239kg, for $650 or 271c/kg and a second pen of 20, 204kg, for $670 or 328c/kg.
Maher sold 16 heifers, 328kg, for $960 or 292c/kg.
Lee sold 12 heifers, 254kg, for $670 or 263c/kg.
S Alexander sold two Black Baldy heifers, 528kg, for $1590 or 310c/kg.
Kandah Park sold one by one Black Baldy cow and calf for $1310.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
