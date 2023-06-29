A 4.6-magnitude earthquake has rattled residents in regional Victoria, with thousands of people feeling the early-morning tremor.
Geoscience Australia said the earthquake struck at 1.32am on Friday near Rawson, a small town about 150 kilometres east of Melbourne.
The exact location of the earthquake was between the two lesser-known and remote communities of Woods Point and Gaffneys Creek in some of Victoria's most isolated bushland.
It was very close to the September 2021 5.9-magnitude earthquake which was felt widely across Victoria and caused major damage to buildings in Victoria.
In the 2021 Census, Woods Point had a population of 23.
Seismology Research Centre geologist Dee Ninis told The Age GeoScience Australia's earthquake system named tremors after the nearest sizable town.
More than 10,000 people had reported feeling the earthquake by 9.30am, including many residents in the Victorian capital's eastern suburbs.
The earthquake is the second to hit the region in a month following a 3.8-magnitude earthquake in Melbourne's northwest in late May.
More than 22,000 people reported feeling that tremor, which struck just before midday on a Sunday.
-Australian Associated Press
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
