Earthquake near Rawson rattles regional Victoria

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated June 30 2023 - 9:48am, first published 7:30am
A 4.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded north-west of the Thomson Dam in Gippsland on Friday morning. Picture by Bryce Eishold
A 4.6-magnitude earthquake has rattled residents in regional Victoria, with thousands of people feeling the early-morning tremor.

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

