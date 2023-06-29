A woman has been taken to hospital after her car collided with a tree near Lismore this morning.
The driver aged in her 50s lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Hamilton Highway and Middletons Road at around 10.45am.
Two CFA units from Lismore and Derrinallum were called to the scene, although the woman wasn't trapped inside her vehicle when they arrived.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said she had sustained minor injuries.
"One woman has been taken to Geelong Hospital in a stable condition," they told The Standard.
Two police units from Camperdown and Warrnambool Highway Patrol were also on site. First Constable Nathan Hunt said the road didn't need to be closed.
"Traffic was able to flow freely," he said.
The car was towed away and the area was declared safe by 1.30pm.
"Police are investigating as to why the female driver lost control of the vehicle," Constable Hunt said.
"It's just a reminder for the community at this time of year to take care on the roads."
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard.
