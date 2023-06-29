As labour shortages continue to burden farmers, a recent webinar supported by Agriculture Victoria has brought to light a potential solution with industry leaders in autonomous farm machinery sharing insight.
Burro, California sales and support head Chris Teason ran industry through their operations to explain the benefits of their autonomous machinery in action.
"The goal is amplify work, amplify people that are working that day and drive the ROI on equipment and start saving on labour that you have in the field," Mr Teason said.
The robots are electric and self-driving, making them ideal to follow pickers and with a platform in tow they're designed to optimise on-farm productivity.
"We also have the ability to patrol a yard, Burro knows what people look like, if it's out driving about in the yard why not have it send a text notification if it sees a person out and about that shouldn't be there after hours," Mr Teason said.
Through randomised data collected in both Australia and California, blueberry packers as an example have been able to increase productivity gains by 25 per cent when using a Burro robot.
Agri Automation managing director Cam Clifford also spoke at the webinar, regarding the automated tractor, GO Track range, which was developed in Poland and now, following a lot of refinement, has been tested in the field and shown to work practically for growers.
One of their products, the Line Assist Pro, includes automatic steering control, infrared camera technology with precise steering technology and much more.
The webinar is the first within a series of monthly sessions moving forward highlighting innovations in agriculture from Agriculture Victoria.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
