Stock & Land

Autonomous farm machinery could help with labour shortages

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated June 29 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burro Autonomous farm vehicle in action. Picture supplied
Burro Autonomous farm vehicle in action. Picture supplied

As labour shortages continue to burden farmers, a recent webinar supported by Agriculture Victoria has brought to light a potential solution with industry leaders in autonomous farm machinery sharing insight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.