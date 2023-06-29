Stock & Land
VFF meeting between board and disgruntled members called off

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated June 29 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 3:20pm
One of the leaders of the disaffected Victorian Farmers Federation group, Andrew Weidemann, Rupanyup, says Friday's meeting with the board has been postponed. Picture supplied
The planned meeting between disgruntled Victorian Farmers Federation members and the organisation's board has been postponed.

