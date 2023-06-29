The planned meeting between disgruntled Victorian Farmers Federation members and the organisation's board has been postponed.
A teleconference, between three representatives of the disaffected members and VFF directors, was planned for Friday, June 30.
One of the leaders of the disaffected group, grain grower Andrew Weidemann, Rupanyup, said the meeting was postponed at the faction's request.
"We want the VFF to give us an indication as to where it's landed on the [extraordinary general meeting] before we go any further, but the board hasn't met," he said.
"We feel they need to meet and talk it through."
On Monday, the VFF received a letter and a petition containing 156 signatures, calling for an extraordinary general meeting to remove the federation's board and president.
The disaffected group of members called for the EGM, where they plan to put up a proposed resolution to dissolve the VFF board and spill all elected positions.
Disaffected members said they were upset about the decision to cash in the VFF Grain Group's deed poll fund of about $10 million, as well as staff cuts and claimed the VFF was not listening to its members.
Mr Weidemann said it was now "a time process."
He said there was not much point in holding a meeting given it appeared the VFF was debating whether or not the constitution permitted the holding of the EGM.
"They have 21 days to respond, from Monday, so there are 14 days as of Monday coming to respond," Mr Weidemann said.
A VFF spokesman said the board was happy to meet with the group's representatives.
