The state government is calling on more private veterinarians to help it strengthen its response to any future outbreaks of emergency animal diseases (EADs).
Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney said private vets would be essential to help protect Victoria's $17.5 billion agriculture industry, in the event of an EAD.
She said the risks of an EAD, such as foot-and-mouth disease and lumpy skin disease, entering Australia would remain heightened for some time, highlighting the need for private veterinarians to express interest in being involved in a response.
"Our private veterinarians' unique skills and experience will be vital in an emergency animal disease response, ensuring Victoria's biodiversity is protected," Ms Tierney said.
"The government is working with private veterinarians now, so that we are prepared and ready to work together if an emergency animal disease reaches our shores."
She said the government recognised the value private veterinarians had shown in previous EAD responses.
The temporary roles would allow private veterinarians to provide a range of services, including investigating suspect cases, conducting field surveillance, collecting diagnostic samples and if needed, vaccinating livestock, she said.
Large animal vet Jamie McNeil, Koo Wee Rup and Korumburra, was called up to assist during the 2020 Avian influenza outbreak.
"Even that was a new experience for me, understanding the avian industry - it was mentally quite rewarding," he said.
Dr McNeil said he'd put his name down to help with bushfire recovery but was unable to assist at the time.
"Being in a position where we are a bigger practice, we had people to assist, so I did at least two periods of five days and then I did quite a few single days," he said.
He described working with Agriculture Victoria as "eye opening,' as he'd never worked in government practice.
"It's the ability to use your diagnostic and investigative skills that maybe don't get used as well in private practice, because of financial concerns and other limitations.
"That's what we are trained to do with our investigative and epidemiological skills - you don't always get to use them at that level."
It gave the opportunity to do something different, get out and about and meet different people, he said.
"Vaccinating puppies is a very lovely and warm and fuzzy thing to do, but if you are doing some greater good for agriculture or your country, it's quite rewarding," Dr McNeil said.
It also involved additional training, such as conflict management.
"Not that I experienced anything like that, but it covered how to deal with people in difficult situations," he said.
"There is a general feeling you doing something for your profession and the industry and kind of being a very useful member of society."
In the latest budget, Ms Tierney said the government had invested $17.5 million to continue to strengthen skills training and equipment to prepare for a rapid response to any animal disease detection.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
