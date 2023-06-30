Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Downward cattle prices to linger

Vanessa Binks
By Vanessa Binks
June 30 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wild Horse Plains producer Leigh Baker and Nutrien Ag Solutions Balaklava agent Kelly Evans cautiously bought cattle at Dublin this week. Picture by Vanessa Binks.
Wild Horse Plains producer Leigh Baker and Nutrien Ag Solutions Balaklava agent Kelly Evans cautiously bought cattle at Dublin this week. Picture by Vanessa Binks.

A SWAMPED beef market from excess frozen stock has further plummeted prices and caused reduced market options for local cattle producers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vanessa Binks

Vanessa Binks

Markets Editor/Journalist

I am the Markets Editor and journalist at the Stock Journal. I am based at Nuriootpa in SA's lower north.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.