The rich scenery and history of the central Victorian region will be on full display next week when it plays a main character in a new TV show.
Maldon's Porcupine Village, Newstead, Baringhup West and the Loddon area will be front and centre in Gold Diggers, a new ABC show airing on July 7.
The show follows Marigold (Danielle Walker) and Gert (Claire Lovering), two sisters who move to the goldfields in the 1850's in the hopes of catching newly-rich men to marry in the fictitious town of Dead Horse Gap.
Producer Muffy Potter said the region was one of the "most extraordinary" places she's worked in.
"Originally we had intended to film the show in South Australia, but then COVID-19 happened and I'd actually not long moved to Melbourne," she said.
"We walked down the main street and said 'this is Dead Horse Gap'."
Ms Potter said being in the region really helped shape the show.
"We had a lot of wonderful extras from the small towns in the area and they were very knowledgeable when it came to the history," she said.
"It's a great, Australian, fast-moving comedy that has a genuine social commentary through it and while it is set in the 1850s, it's very much a modern lens.
"We call it a contemporary comedy in the 1850s."
"It was fun to be out there," she said.
"I love being in the bush and it was nice to be out and about and immersed in the land."
But Ms Walker said she had a few other connections with the Bendigo region.
"I've been to Bendigo a bunch of times and I do love it there," she said.
"I actually went to a scout camp Elmore when I was younger and we did a day trip to Bendigo ... I was about 13 or 14 years old then."
You can see Gold Diggers on the ABC on July 5 from 9.10pm or catch up on ABC iView.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
