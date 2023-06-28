Up to 3000 jobs could be created under plans unveiled on Wednesday to shore up energy security off Warrnambool and along the south-west coast.
The federal government says the offshore wind zone in the Southern Ocean between Warrnambool and Port MacDonnell could power up to 8.4 million homes.
The 5100-square-kilometre area includes Portland which is home to Alcoa - one of Australia's largest smelters which draws up to 10 percent of Victoria's electricity.
The establishment of an offshore wind industry could support the decarbonisation and future of onshore manufacturing powered by cheaper, cleaner energy, the government says.
An area this size has the capacity to support 3000 jobs in construction and 3000 jobs ongoing, it says.
Consultation sessions on the plans will be held in Warrnambool, Port Fairy, Portland and two in South Australia.
Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen has encouraged locals to take part in the session to learn about how offshore wind could benefit the region.
"Powering these South Australian and Victorian communities with cheaper, cleaner energy will support them to unlock new regional job opportunities in energy and manufacturing," Mr Bowen said.
"This area is an ideal location for offshore electricity generation and could enable up to 14 gigawatts of offshore wind to be developed, which is the equivalent of powering up to 8.4 million homes.
"Renewable energy is the foundation for Australia's future, and I'm looking forward to hear from the local community about what they would like to see from this offshore zone."
Submissions open June 28 and close August 31.
The Southern Ocean is one of six key regions around Australia with offshore wind potential, including locations off of Gippsland, the Hunter, the Illawarra, northern Tasmania and Perth/Bunbury.
For more information on the Southern Ocean offshore electricity area public consultation, visit consult.dcceew.gov.au/oei-southern-ocean
Consultation sessions will be held at:
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
