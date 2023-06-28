Bordering the Mornington Peninsula, Tuerong Farm bakes, mills and grows ancient, heritage and modern grains, shaking up traditional commercial-scale grain practices.
Highlighting a strength in sourdough and valuing wheat as a diverse key ingredient, rather than treating it as a commodity, they source wheat genetics both Australia-wide and internationally, trialling and growing what works in their region.
Tuerong Farm owner has owned the land for 30 years, farming grapes, cattle and about eight years ago began experimenting, growing, milling grain and in the last twelve months, baking it onsite in Tuerong.
Within the context of Australia's local grain economy, Mr Cotter said Tuerong Farm started out at a time as a global movement in short supply chains and local food movements, along with sourdough reclaiming a significant space in the public view.
"We're looking at specificities that include ease of digestion, nutritional value, flavour and things that are important to the end user," Mr Cotter said.
"And it's great to focus on the agronomic traits of wheat, yield, disease resistance and we try to identify things that will suit our climate and high rainfall zone here in the peninsula."
One of their grains, a French red wheat from the 1700s to 1800s, Rouge de Bordeaux has a strong flavour profile and Tuerong boasts it also has a soft crumb texture and colour, yielding 3 tonne per hectare on land that a typical modern wheat yields 10t/Ha.
Tuerong Farm focuses on high extraction flours to retain more bran and germ, making it not only healthier but preserving the identity of specific grains, which people often respond well to that individuality.
"In Australia there's a growing portion of people that have problems with bread and sometimes it's the wheat, but a lot of the time they're eating bread that's made by essentially whipping air and water into flour and calling it bread," Mr Cotter said.
For a lot of people COVID-19 lockdowns cemented the resurgence of sourdough, as many tried their hand to master the craft, Mr Cotter said it was an incredibly busy time for Tuerong Farm, but the general zeitgeist even prior to lock downs was people returning to home baking.
"We live in a society that's often largely detached from the natural world and people's engagement is often through food, hence that specificity on menus with who grew it, where its from, and that's how people are connecting to the essential self, through the trappings of our society, and its our ongoing connection to nature," he said.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
