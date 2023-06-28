Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Tuerong Farm producing heritage and modern grains

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated June 28 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tuerong Farm owner, Jason Cotter. Picture supplied
Tuerong Farm owner, Jason Cotter. Picture supplied

Bordering the Mornington Peninsula, Tuerong Farm bakes, mills and grows ancient, heritage and modern grains, shaking up traditional commercial-scale grain practices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.