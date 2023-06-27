Environment groups are celebrating after the Victorian Court of Appeal upheld a landmark ruling, finding the state-owned VicForests had carried out unlawful logging.
The earlier Supreme Court decision resulted in the Victorian government phasing out harvesting native forests by next year, shocking the timber industry which was planning for a 2030 end date.
In November 2022, VicForests was found to have logged illegally, in breach of environmental protections, in a landmark court win by Environment East Gippsland and Kinglake Friends of the Forest.
Timber supply had all but dried up in eastern Victoria after Supreme Court injunctions halted VicForests logging over environmental concerns.
Environment East Gippsland spokeswoman Jill Redwood said while litigation was an expensive and risky undertaking for small community groups, the decision to turn to the law had been vindicated.
"This is another nail in the coffin of VicForests," Ms Redwood said.
"For decades, VicForests has tried to write their own rules, but today's decision shows they're not above the law.
"Their own lawless reckless logging and attitudes have stripped their credibility."
A VicForests statement said "VicForests is disappointed with today's Victorian Court of Appeal outcome and will review the decision in full before making any further comment".
Ms Redwood said the forests now had some "breathing space" to finally regenerate, after "decades of destruction."
"The end of native forest logging has brought with it a sense of relief, but also grief, anger, and sadness for all that has been senselessly lost," she said.
"We are determined to keep fighting for the forests that are still on the chopping block so places like the Wombat Forest and Mount Cole can't be cut down by VicForests in the name of fire management.
"We hope to see public money, for so long wasted on propping up the logging industry, now invested in restoring the forests for our climate and wildlife."
Ms Redwood said the decisions set an important precedent and meant that injunctions protecting native forests and species across Victoria from logging would be upheld.
The decisions halted logging operations in large swathes of Gippsland and the Central Highlands where endangered greater gliders and yellow-bellied gliders are found.
The court dismissed VicForest's appeal, affirmed the greater glider decisions, and awarded costs to the community groups.
Eastern Victoria Nationals MP Melina Bath said the government had failed Victorians by failing to close loopholes in the Timber Code of Practice.
It had wiped out a billion dollar industry that employed thousands of Victorians.
"A change to the Timber Code of Practice would have allowed Victoria's sustainable native timber industry to continue without the constant threat of green lawfare," Ms Bath said.
"Today's decision by the Supreme Court to reject VicForests' appeal is bitterly disappointing and I am deeply saddened for thousands of lives and livelihoods this decision destroys."
She said she completely rejected the government's assertion its hands were tied on native timber harvesting.
"Daniel Andrews will forever be remembered as the Premier who failed to put people and jobs before political ideology," she said.
"The hypocrisy of Labor has no bounds - it's happily delivered the death knell for Victoria's sustainable native industry and sided with activists - all while turning a blind eye to the importation of hardwood from countries devoid of the same stringent environmental standards."
Ms Redwood said the judgement was being watched by Wildlife of the Central Highlands, represented by Environmental Justice Australia, who had also spent more than three years in the Supreme Court and were also awaiting judgement on their fight to protect threatened species.
