A Western Victorian college has two chances at winning national dairy prizes after agricultural students have impressed judges with their creativity.
Goroke P-12 College is celebrating two major state wins after taking part in 2023 Cows Create Careers program.
Cows Create Careers is a Dairy Australia initiative that provides students a chance to care for and study dairy calves and engage with the dairy industry.
The Goroke P-12 students cared for two calves, Betty and Jokic, for five weeks as part of the program.
Both of the junior and senior teams won first place and a collective $500 in the course, with the senior team tying first with Loreto College, Ballarat, for their video-creating efforts.
The college's agriculture and science teacher Louise Hobbs, Kaniva, said it was the second year the college entered the program, after winning a special award in 2022 for the students' combined efforts.
"It's been fantastic to win both categories this year, I think I was just as shocked as the students when I saw our name come up twice," she said.
"One team did a scientific investigation into which cheese is the best for you, while the other team did a series of TikToks on different careers in the dairy industry."
She said the program looked at the dairy industry holistically and included curriculum exploring growth and interpreting data.
Miss Hobbs said if the students were successful in a national award, they would pocket $3000 and look at creating a usable outdoor classroom space.
"For our [senior] kids studying Ag Science we don't have an outdoor place that's our own so it would be fantastic if we had a place where we could conduct our own experiments and manipulate water and still have light accessible with wheat," she said.
"Pretending we have a drought, or a higher-rainfall scenario, we'd love to do that and have more resources like a class set of gumboots and overalls."
Miss Hobbs said the course engaged the agricultural students and doubled its numbers this year after 11 out of 25 senior students signed up to study the elective.
"That was directly from the Cows Create Careers program that boosted our numbers," she said.
"We have school sheep, which are great and we love sheep, but students in our area don't come from dairy programs.
"I did Cows Create Careers when I was in high school and it was the first time I got up close with dairy - and I grew up on a farm.
"I had kids saying 'I want to tell my dad to get cows now', and that's really positive."
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
