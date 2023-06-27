Stock & Land

Goroke P-12 students win WestVic Dairy's Cows Create Careers

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated June 27 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
WestVic Dairy Cows Create Careers senior winning team from Goroke P-12 College, Maisy Batson, Lucinda Smith, Kye Sampson and William Hausler with calves Betty and Jokic. Picture supplied
A Western Victorian college has two chances at winning national dairy prizes after agricultural students have impressed judges with their creativity.

