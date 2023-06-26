A recent study around farmer responses to climate change identified 88 per cent of farmers based in north east Victoria believe the local climate in the region had changed.
The study, The Regional Land Partnerships (RLP) Embedding Climate Adaptation in Agriculture project is in partnership with North East CMA and involved reviewing 1800 farmer surveys across north east Victoria.
The study also found many farmers are more likely to trust short-term forecasts and when they're provided by government bodies.
Kiewa Valley dairy farmer Scott McKillop said he's noticed the region is experiencing more extremes of dry conditions and rain, with it continuing to change each year.
Despite this, he said the north east alpine region could be impacted positively, as a drier, warmer climate will allow more grass to grow.
"We expect the summer to be hot and dry but we may be able to grow more feed across more months of the year," Mr McKillop said.
Biggest risks farmers identified in the study were changes to rainfall patterns in the region and bushfire threats, with extreme weather events (bushfires, flood and drought) causing 78 per cent of farmers surveyed to make changes to business.
Of these changes 47 per cent of farmers made changes to pasture management, infrastructure upgrades and livestock management.
The largest investment from farmers in the study was to pasture improvements, 5 per cent, machinery, 22 per cent and water storage, 16 per cent.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
