Huddleston, SA, cropper Greg Durrent said the pH mapping was something he had been doing long term and with a targeted lime application it also helped with weed control.
"Over that time, we've seen yields improve in those low performing areas and also weeds," he said.
"Ryegrass, namely, has been reduced somewhat.
"I am not saying we're squeaky clean by any means, but we have seen weed burdens, lighten off a bit in those low pH, acidic areas.
"It is nice to see what you're throwing money at is actually having a positive result."
He said pH mapping was one of the best things to spend money on as a grower.
"It gives you a great bang for your buck,"
"The style of farming that we're using with high analysis fertilizers and hopefully some robust yields coming off, just in general will acidify soil anyway as we go forward.
"pH does directly relate to yield, certainly with more sensitive crops like lentils, beans, and barley, which are the main three grown in the region."
He said lentils and legumes were a great barometer for pH.
"You could almost map your paddocks with your lentil performance really, because they are very sensitive to acidic soils," he said.
"We just tried to get everything up to about a pH of six.
"I think where our yield in the future is going to come from is probably getting those low performing areas up, rather than trying to get our better performing areas even better."
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.
