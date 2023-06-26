Stock & Land
The VFF board is considering its next moves, after receiving 'spill' call

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated June 26 2023 - 10:28pm, first published 3:28pm
A letter, calling for an extraordinary general meeting of the Victorian Farmers Federation, has been presented to the chief executive, says grain grower Brett Hosking, Quambatook. Picture supplied
The Victorian Farmers Federation says it's seeking clarity around claims it must now call an extraordinary general meeting, seeking a spill of the board and executive.

