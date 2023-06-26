The Victorian Farmers Federation says it's seeking clarity around claims it must now call an extraordinary general meeting, seeking a spill of the board and executive.
The VFF has questioned whether or not it must now call an EGM.
A disaffected group of VFF members has called for the EGM, with the sole purpose of voting on one resolution; to dissolve the VFF board and spill all elected positions.
That includes the positions of president Emma Germano and the commodity group presidents.
Those behind the push for an EGM gained 150 signatures in support, 50 more than the number they believe are required under the federation's constitution.
But in a surprise twist, the VFF says it's following a process, set out in the Corporations Act, which means an EGM may not necessarily be triggered by the signatures.
The VFF is now believed to be considering its options and next steps.
Disaffected members say they're upset at the decision to cash in the Grain Group's deed poll fund of around $10 million, as well as staff cuts and not listening to farmers.
"The letter went to the VFF this morning, at 9am, and was received by the chief executive," one of the spokesmen for the group of disaffected members, grain grower Brett Hosking, Quambatook, said.
"My understanding now is that it will be up to the company secretary to set the date, location and time of the EGM - he has 21 days to announce it and 61 days in which to hold it.
"They have to hold an EGM - it was close to 150 signatures of VFF members that were submitted.
"The requirement under the constitution is that 100 signatures are needed for an EGM to be called by the members."
Mr Hosking said it would then be up to the members to decide - "which is how it should be, members should hold all power."
He said the members' group would be holding a meeting with the board, on Friday.
"Unfortunately, now that it's been submitted, it's very difficult to go backwards," he said.
"Trying to have a conversation about different pathways should have taken place prior to this morning, when the signatures were going to be lodged," he said.
"We were always been open with the VFF about that."
He said the Friday was the earliest the VFF could get the board together.
He said it appeared unfortunate the board had missed the opportunity to chose a different path.
"Still, I think conversations will be productive in terms of the fact it's a step forward, but it's what the members have called for.
"We have got to go through with it."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.