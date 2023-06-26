The Victorian Farmers Federation has received a letter calling for an extraordinary general meeting, seeking a spill of the board and executive, but has remained tight-lipped on whether it plans to call one.
The VFF said it had 21 days to respond to the request for an extraordinary general meeting.
Stock & Land understands the VFF is now seeking further clarification, particularly when it comes to the Corporations Act, as to whether or not the EGM would go ahead.
But the claim the Corporations Act applied to the calling of the EGM was rejected by one of leaders of the disaffected group, Rupanyup grain grower Andrew Weidemann.
He said Article 13.4.1 of the VFF's constitution was clear.
"The only time the Corporations Act overrides the constitution is when it's not clear - now in 2015 the Corporations Act changed to what it is today, where essentially 5 per cent of members are required to call for an EGM," he said.
"The VFF's review of its constitution did not change that article, that is already in the current constitution."
He said he didn't know what wasn't clear.
A disaffected group of VFF members has called for the EGM, with the sole purpose of voting on one resolution; to dissolve the VFF board and spill all elected positions.
That includes the positions of president Emma Germano and the commodity group presidents.
Those behind the push for an EGM gained 150 signatures in support, 50 more than the number they believe are required under the federation's constitution.
Disaffected members say they're upset at the decision to cash in the Grain Group's deed poll fund of around $10 million, as well as staff cuts and claim the VFF is not listening to farmers.
"The letter went to the VFF this morning, at 9am, and was received by the chief executive," one of the spokesmen for the group of disaffected members, grain grower Brett Hosking, Quambatook, said.
"My understanding now is that it will be up to the company secretary to set the date, location and time of the EGM - he has 21 days to announce it and 61 days in which to hold it.
"They have to hold an EGM - it was close to 150 signatures of VFF members that were submitted.
"The requirement under the constitution is that 100 signatures are needed for an EGM to be called by the members."
Mr Hosking said it would then be up to the members to decide - "which is how it should be, members should hold all power."
He said the members' group would be holding a meeting with the board, on Friday.
"Unfortunately, now that it's been submitted, it's very difficult to go backwards," he said.
"Trying to have a conversation about different pathways should have taken place prior to this morning, when the signatures were going to be lodged," he said.
"We have always been open with the VFF about that."
He said the Friday was the earliest the VFF could get the board together.
He said it appeared unfortunate the board had missed the opportunity to chose a different path.
"Still, I think conversations will be productive in terms of the fact it's a step forward, but it's what the members have called for.
"We have got to go through with it."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
