The Victorian Farmers Federation has been forced to call an extraordinary general meeting, seeking a spill of the board and executive.
A disaffected group of VFF members has presented the board with a motion, calling for EGM.
The meeting's sole aim is to vote on one resolution; to dissolve the VFF board and spill all elected positions, including president Emma Germano and the commodity group presidents.
Organisers gained 150 signatures, 50 more than the number required under the federation's constitution to hold the EGM.
"It went to the VFF this morning, at 9am, and was received by the chief executive," one of the spokesmen for the rebel group, grain grower Brett Hosking, Quambatook, said.
"My understanding now is that it will be up to the company secretary (Gary Bottomer) to set the date, location and time of the EGM - he has 21 days to announce it and 61 days in which to hold it."
Mr Hosking said it would then be up to the members to decide - "which is how it should be."
He said the members group would be holding a hook-up with the board, on Friday.
"Unfortunately, now its been submitted, its very difficult to go backwards - trying to have a conversation about different pathways was prior to this morning, when it was going to be be lodged," he said.
"We have always been open with the VFF about that."
He said it appeared unfortunate the board had missed the opportunity to chose a different path.
"Still I think conversations will be productive in terms of the fact its a step forward, but it is what the members have called for.
"We have to go through with it."
The VFF has been contacted for comment.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.