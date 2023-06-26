Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

East Tamar's Hillwood Berries to buy Shima Wasabi for $700,000

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
June 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hillwood Berries owners Simon and Robin Dornauf,with Lyons Liberal MHA Guy Barnett. Photo by Phillip Biggs
Hillwood Berries owners Simon and Robin Dornauf,with Lyons Liberal MHA Guy Barnett. Photo by Phillip Biggs

Launceston's only publicly listed company, TasFoods, has agreed to sell its top-performing horseradish business unit to an East Tamar berries company.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.