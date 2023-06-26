Stock & Land

Barley spot blotch disease research underway by CCDM

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
June 26 2023 - 1:00pm
Centre for Crop and Disease Management research fellow Dr Elizabeth Czislowski. Picture supplied
For grain growers across Victoria, common barley diseases net blotch and spot blotch can have a detrimental effect on yield, particularly as the pathogens develop fungicide resistance, but a solution could soon be on the way.

