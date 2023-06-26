For grain growers across Victoria, common barley diseases net blotch and spot blotch can have a detrimental effect on yield, particularly as the pathogens develop fungicide resistance, but a solution could soon be on the way.
A study by Curtin University and Centre for Crop and Disease Management (CCDM) aims to better protect grain growers and assist with fungicide resistance early in the growing season.
They'll look at the issue during the crop establishment phases so that growers can make decisions surrounding how best to treat their crops earlier in the season.
Recent addition to the project, CCDM research fellow Dr Elizabeth Czislowski said fungal disease had a huge impact on the industry and investigating seed-borne, spot form net blotch fungicide resistance would be among the first of it's kind.
They're hoping to identify the presence of the specified disease pathogens as well as the level of fungicide resistance among seed batches.
"This information could be used to help the industry make decisions about what fungicides could be used as seed dressings and sprays to achieve good disease control while minimising the development and impact of fungicide resistant net blotch in their farm businesses," Dr Czislowski said.
"Fungicide resistance is a constantly evolving challenge that requires collaborative efforts to effectively manage."
CCDM Director Professor Mark Gibberd said Dr Czislowski addition to the team would compliment the organisations existing work on fungicide resistance.
"By expanding our team with highly skilled professionals, we can enhance our collective knowledge base, promote diverse perspectives, and augment our capacity to tackle complex problems that are challenging the industry today," Professor Gibberd said.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
