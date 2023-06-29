Marcus Oldham aligns with Lambition's leadership award

Marcus Oldham College, sponsor of this year's Flock Leader Award in the Lambition Awards, says the award aligns perfectly with the college's values. Pictured are Marcus Oldham agriculture students visiting a wool producer on a study tour. Picture supplied

Ambition and pushing the boundaries are qualities Marcus Oldham College tries to instil in its students, which is why the college's sponsorship of this year's Flock Leader Award in ACM Agri's annual Lambition Awards is such a perfect fit.

"The agriculture industry is always undergoing some sort of transformation, and at the moment it is marked by the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as smart tech, robotics, blockchain, traceability, and AI," Marcus Oldham College principal, Andrew Baker, said.



"Additionally, there is a shift towards a more corporate approach to farm management in order to improve efficiency and streamline operations.



"The nature of job has changed. Producers need to have a strong foundation in farming, business acumen, data literacy and tech-savviness, an understanding of biosecurity risks, sustainability management, climate change and CO2 emissions management, and interpersonal and people management skills.



"Increasingly, they also need to be able to navigate complex markets, supply chains, and relationships, which are often driven by populist rather than economic rational decision-making, and an understanding of consumer attitudes across key markets and customer segments.



"If you look at the recent finalists for this award, you can see the qualities these people possess are all evident of this.



Marcus Oldham College agriculture students learn about fleece attributes while visiting a wool producer on a study tour. Picture supplied

"Not only are they adopting best practices when it comes to sheep and wool production, but they are moving the needle beyond the boundaries, such as lifting joining rates, shearing more often, creating better grazing techniques and increasing lamb percentages and survival rates.



"These finalists are doing a bit more, they are lifting their heads and looking over the horizon.



"Understanding consumer sentiment and connecting the gap between consumers and the farmers.

"Our goal at Marcus is to produce graduates who will have these necessary skills."



To achieve this, Marcus Oldham's courses are carefully crafted to provide students with a thorough understanding of the industry, cutting-edge technologies that drive progress, business and decision-making skills, and the interpersonal skills needed to excel as future business leaders.



With a rapidly changing landscape, the college aims to equip its students with the knowledge and tools to adapt to the industry's evolving needs and challenges.

The Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching (QILT) are a set of government funded surveys for higher education that cover the entire student life cycle from enrolment to post-graduation employment. QILT provides robust and nationally consistent performance data for Australian higher education, facilitating quality improvement efforts.

According to recent QILT Graduate Outcomes Surveys, Marcus Oldham College achieved a remarkable median full-time employment rate of 97.2 per cent between 2020 and 2022, with a perfect full-time employment rate of 100 per cent in 2022. This rate is the highest among all higher education providers in Australia.

Students gain an understanding of sheep and wool management while visiting a wool producer on a study tour. Picture supplied

Additionally, in the QILT Student Experience Survey for the colleges 2022 cohort, 99.1 per cent of students reported having a positive in overall experience.

"At Marcus Oldham College, we strive to foster ambition and encourage our students to push their boundaries," Mr Baker said.



"That's why this award aligns perfectly with our institution."

Visit the college

The Marcus Oldham National Open day will be held on July 30.



Visitors can join in either online or in person, and discover the world of opportunities in the agriculture, agribusiness and equine industries.



The college's Douglas Boyd Centre was recognised in the Master Builder's Association of Victoria Awards in 2021. It was named after foundation patron, Philip Myer's grandfather, former chairman of the Australian Wool Board during the 1950s and '60s. Picture supplied

Take a tour of the campus, learn all about the courses the college offers; tap into free career advice, and meet staff and students. Visitors can look around the college grounds, student rooms, library, lecture rooms, games room, outdoor sporting facilities, recreation hub and the equine facilities.

During the day there will be an opportunity to hear from the course directors about the courses on offer. The sessions will include information about the structure of each course, the application process, the opportunities, on-campus living and so much more.

Deputy principal and CFO Tony McMeel will run you through the course costs, the financial arrangements, fee-help and special fee arrangements. He will also chat about what is included in the fees and the scholarship program.

At 10am and 2pm, there is an Introduction to the Agribusiness and Agriculture programs, fees, finance and scholarships session.

At noon and 3.30pm, there is an Introduction to the Equine program, plus fees, finance and scholarships- session.

Registration is required to ensure your spot in the information session and to receive your personalised timetable.

The technology-rich auditorium in the Douglas Boyd Centre features tiered seating and flexible breakout classrooms, with seating for up to 200 people. Picture supplied

Contact the college on (03) 5243 3533 or email outreach@marcusoldham.vic.edu.au if you have a question about the open day.