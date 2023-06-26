Stock & Land

Project Jaal could set new land value record

By Mel Williams
Updated June 26 2023 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
A lease-back arrangement means there is attraction in investing in a significant amount of agricultural land without the operating risk
Industry players are confident of a new farmland record price being achieved in Western Australia from the sale of the aggregation of Project Jaal near Esperance and Munglinup.

