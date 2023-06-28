Lamb prices tanked last week with the prediction of widespread rain not enough to support markets across eastern Australia.
Lower rates have been recorded at all saleyards in the past seven days, particularly across NSW, which has recorded larger volumes of sheep compared to its southern counterpart.
The rot set in last Thursday at Wagga Wagga, NSW, in a bigger yarding of more than 32,000 lambs and 11,000 sheep.
At the commencement of the sale, rates for heavy-export lambs dipped $20-$25 and the cheaper rates were constant all the way through.
Despite a major export processor returning after winter maintenance, there was no upside to heavy lambs.
Recently-shorn heavy lambs fared much better in terms of bidding, with buyers discounting woolly types heavily.
Lambs weighing more than 30 kilograms carcase weight topped at $205 a head with the bulk averaging 547 cents a kilogram carcase weight.
Keeping a lid on trade prices has been the reluctance of key supermarkets to step back into the market with any sort of vigor.
In the past few months, Safeway has been the only major supermarket operating out of Wagga Wagga.
The pick of the trade lambs weighing 23-26 kg sold up to $28 cheaper, making from $113-$160, to average 499c/kg cwt.
Lamb and mutton prices continued south in opening markets on Monday in both Victoria and NSW, with lambs flowing direct to processors influencing the significantly cheaper trends.
At Bendigo on Monday, the auction was erratic given the quality was extremely mixed and the smallest yarding for some time.
Agents offered only 4300 lambs and 1700 sheep.
Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service said each agent had only limited runs of grain-assisted lambs and the sale presented a lot of winter clean-up pens.
Generally, the market was $10-$30 cheaper with heavy-export lambs hardest hit.
Buying ranks for export lambs were thin on the ground, with extra-heavy lambs selling to a low of $137 and recording a top price of $192 to average 555c/kg cwt.
Trade-weight buyers purchased around weight and quality, while processors paid from $96-$157 to average 535c/kg cwt.
Meanwhile, sheep prices dropped to very low levels at Ballarat to average 248-309c/kg cwt.
In a smaller yarding of 19,000 lambs and 4750 sheep, domestic buyers were the dominant force where prices were unchanged to a few dollars easier, selling up to $160 to average 643c/kg cwt.
Despite magnificent runs of heavy-export and grain-finished lambs, prices dipped $19-$22.
Heavy lambs topped at $220 to average 557c/kg cwt.
