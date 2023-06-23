Stock & Land
Peter Morgan, Australian Wool Innovation, retires in July 2023

Rachel Simmonds
June 24 2023 - 7:00am
Agriculture pioneer Peter Morgan is retiring on June 30 after 61 years serving the wool industry. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Peter Morgan has reached his diamond jubilee with Australia's wool industry and will retire after delivering groundbreaking software, ram fertility research and lamb mortality studies.

