Woman, 66, detected at 146km/h on Cobden-Warrnambool Road

By Andrew Thomson
June 23 2023 - 11:00am
The radar reading.
Warrnambool police highway patrol officers have been left stunned after intercepting a 66-year-old woman driving at 146km/h in a 100 zone on the Cobden-Warrnambool road at Glenfyne.

