Famers are set to be "slugged" in the Mount Alexander Shire 2023/24 budget, as the council seeks to raise more than $27 million in rates and service charges.
The budget will deliver an operating surplus of $4.71 million and is based on a 3.5 per cent increase in rates under the state government rate cap system.
The budget was passed unanimously at council's monthly meeting on June 20, however, Cr Tony Cordy was not impressed with the increase in rates, particularly targeting farmland.
"One of the things I am a bit concerned about is that what we are seeing happen is that the valuers tell us that farm values are going up more than residential ones," he said.
"It seems like the farmers are going to get slugged in this budget and it's not council's fault but it is based on property valuations.
"It is a concern for our primary producers and I have argued very strongly over the years for our farmers to get a decent go, but it just seems like valuations are working against us."
Cr Cordy said he hoped farmers understood it was not council's decision to hike their rates.
With the cost of labour and materials continuing to rise and inflation sitting at seven percent as of March, mayor Rosie Annear said it had been a "hard year."
Cr Annear said she was pleased with the outcome of the budget overall after extensive public consultation with the community regarding where funding should be allocated.
"It was a hard year," she said.
"I think we can all agree going into the process it was tight and there was not a lot of hope at the beginning.
"But like (many councillors) have said, I am really proud of what we have achieved with this budget.
"It is not perfect. I think it would be very hard to have a perfect budget when the climate is the way it is at the moment."
The ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the flow on effects of the war in Ukraine and the aftermath of natural disasters were all cited in the council papers as issues the council are continuing to deal with.
Major works which have been allocated funding in the budget include the construction of four levees to mitigate damage by any future flooding event, construction of recreation spaces, tree management and building of two bridges depending on the success of grant applications.
Cr Annear praised the finance team at the Mount Alexander Shire as well as her fellow councillors and colleagues for the work they have put in to pull together the budget.
"It is a collaborative thing putting this budget together," she said.
"Us councillors come in and try out very best to make a budget that we suits the needs of our community based on what we have heard from everyone.
"I hope the community is able to see that we demonstrate that we are listening and we do care."
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
