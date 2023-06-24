Stock & Land

Mark Foletta recognised for diversity and sustainability

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
June 24 2023 - 3:00pm
Mark Foletta, winner of 2023 Award for Excellence in Diversification and Sustainability, sponsored by Corteva Agriscience. Picture supplied
With a passion for paddock-to-plate practices and a varied approach to regenerative farming, Mark Foletta has taken out the 2023 Award for Excellence in Diversification and Sustainability at this year's Farmer of the Year Awards.

