With a passion for paddock-to-plate practices and a varied approach to regenerative farming, Mark Foletta has taken out the 2023 Award for Excellence in Diversification and Sustainability at this year's Farmer of the Year Awards.
Located south of Benalla, Mr Foletta's farm produces Angus cattle, prime lambs and Merino wool, lucerne and grapes among an array of more unique produce.
He said he is driven to explore new avenues in production, as he achieved Victoria's first licence to harvest one-to-two tonnes of wild mushrooms per year, and also grows cherry trees and heritage pumpkin varieties.
"I practise regenerative agriculture with the aim of increasing soil carbon and improving soil health, and I aim to optimise the use of products which would otherwise be seen as 'waste', which led me to develop our paddock-to-plate enterprise," Mr Foletta said.
In 2009 he began a program to improve his pasture health of highly acidic soils by eliminating chemical nutrition and using organic soil conditioners.
This switch eventually changed the soil composition, reduced weeds and insect pressure and ten years on, the soil's ability to hold nutrients (Cation Exchange capacity) increased 30 per cent and soil carbon rose 56 per cent.
Mr Foletta avoids synthetic fertilisers among his orchard and pumpkins, instead using green waste and spent mushroom compost, with various other projects in the works for continuous improvement.
"If we want to continue farming into the future, we have to consider what that future might look like, and how we might look in it," he said.
On over 450 hectares of farmland, his focus on farm health and passion to produce a quality product earned him the award, as Corteva Agriscience ANZ marketing director Dan Dixon said Mr Foletta's approach to farm health was exemplary.
"Mark has gone above and beyond to ensure his farm is meeting the goals of overall production sustainability and designs his management processes to align with the needs of the market," Mr Dixon said.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.