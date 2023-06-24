Leading dairy processor Fonterra has turned to bugs, to enhance its wastewater treatment at its Darnum plant.
Trichogramma wasp has been used to combat army worm in a maize crop, grown by Darnum dairy farmer Dean Ford for cattle fodder, on the land adjoining the company's Gippsland factory.
The maize crop was part of Fonterra's wastewater treatment regime, Fonterra's Regional Environment manager Paul Winfield said.
"The land around Fonterra's Darnum site is used to irrigate wastewater which, once treated, has valuable nutrients to grow crops," Mr Winfield said.
"Around 62 hectares of maize is grown on the land and used as stockfeed for dairy herds - creating a circular economy of returning waste back to the primary product."
Mr Winfield said Fonterra reused about 360 million litres of wastewater a year, a practice at the plant since it was first commissioned about 25 years ago.
He said the paddocks within the processing plant boundary were deep ripped, on the advice of an agronomist.
The company then turned to local farmer Dean Ford, for help.
"Dean was someone close by and he did that work for us - he then leased the farm from us," Mr Winfield said.
"The plant can't operate unless we have some way of disposing of the waste water - we have to treat it ourselves, and then have to have somewhere to put it."
Mr Ford started to grow maize crops on the leased land, but this year found they were being attacked by armyworm.
"They are saying that armyworm migration has come down, courtesy of northerly winds," he said.
"There was also a lot of moth activity in the late spring - there was certainly a lot of heliothis moth activity - we could see damage when the plants were six to eight weeks."
Some of the insecticides were "not ideal" to use on heliothis or armyworm, he said.
"We started to look at alternatives, and we have to give Pioneer Seeds Territory sales manager Jason Scott somecredit as he gave us a lead for a company called Bugs for Bugs, Toowoomba, Qld."
Mr Ford said he had no background in using such biological control agents.
"When you tell people you are going to buy wasps and let them go, they probably look at you a bit strange," he said.
"It was getting to the point where we would have to fly inecticide on and we had concerns - the chemicals we use are all above board and legal, but it was something we were trying to avoid."
The Trichogramma wasp is a natural predator of the armyworm.
It lays its eggs inside the eggs or larvae of armyworms, which their young then consume.
Mr Winfield said the wasp already exists in the area and eliminates the need for pesticides, which can disrupt ecosystems and contaminate waterways.
He said Fonterra's Darnum site team then deployed more than three million tiny wasps to conquer the destructive armyworm.
Mr Ford said the wasps came in a package, the size of a postage stamp.
"You pull them out and you stick them in the top of the plant - if we were in northern NSW, they have contractors up there who can use drones," he said.
"That may become available down here, but we had to basically walk through the maize, it wasn't too bad, it took a couple of hours."
The wasps were cheaper than chemicals but needed to be brought in each year, as their only food source in the area was maize.
Mr Ford said maize was an excellent fodder for his 370 head herd.
He said this year, the second planting, he put in about 58 hectares of maize under three pivot irrigators, returning 18.5-19 tonnes/ha.
"The problem we had this year was a very cool summer, that was a problem right across the board, and a very challenging spring," he said.
"We have done a cut of silage and maize off it, pushing into the low 20t/ha."
"We need to get nutrient out the gate and maize is a good way of growing a bulk amount of dry matter," he said.
It was suited to irrigation, when it was growing.
He said the crop had been harvested around Anzac Day and had been followed by annual clover, which helped increase nitrogen levels.
"We saw a lot more activity in the soil, probably more worms than we have ever seen," he said.
"The nutrien levels weren't ideal, this process is stripping the nutrients and getting it more back into balance."
The home farm had no irrigation, so the wastewater, with its high nutrient levels, was a valuable addition to growing feed.
"Maize is an excellent feed, because it has starch in it," he said.
"The cattle have grass in the paddock, but they are getting more maize silage than grass silage, because we are chasing the starch.
"It's the only silage we can get, which gives us starch."
Mr Winfield said close neighbours also had concerns about spray drift, from the farm.
"This is a much better alternative," he said.
But there were other benefits from planting maize and clover.
"Prior to Dean coming on board, the soil was dead, inert, there was almost no biological activity," he said.
"With the maize crop you have all the stubble thats left over, you have a rich carbon source, and with the clover you have the nitrogen fixing so you are making compost in the soil.
"After the clover it's just teaming with worms, it's just a complete transformation of what we were doing before."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
