Wholesale domestic beef prices have fallen as much as 45 per cent as more Australian beef stays local due to global uncertainty and full Asian markets affecting exports - but domestic retail prices have barely budged.
Global AgriTrends analyst Simon Quilty said on pre-Christmas levels, he estimated grain-fed beef prices had fallen across the board by about 45pc, while grass-fed beef had dropped 35pc.
Mr Quilty said it was not a surprise, with figures showing 35pc of Australia's total production went domestic in the first quarter of 2023, one of the largest proportions in the past eight years.
He said given global uncertainty with economies potentially going into recession, Australian exporters were looking to retain a domestic market presence as a fallback.
READ MORE:
Despite the fall in wholesale prices, Mr Quilty said domestic retail beef prices had only dropped half a per cent.
"If the Australian economy weakens and goes into recession I think we could see more pressure on that retail price going forward," he said.
"At the moment we only have the quarterly figures to work off and they showed at the retail level a fair bit of resistance to lowering prices but I think that reflects the economy at the time and as we go forward and should the Australian economy weaken I wouldn't be surprised to see those retail prices weaken as well."
Mr Quilty said the domestic wholesale prices also reflected the current challenges of selling meat into Asia, with inventories in markets including China, Japan and South Korea, exceptionally high.
"You might say the fridges are full in Asia," he said.
"In China alone the imported beef stock index today sits about three to three-and-a-half times that of 2021."
Mr Quilty said as each Asian economy had slowed, the ability to sell beef had suffered, growing inventories and thus making it harder to place Australian beef in those markets.
"That pushback from Asia is now being reflected in our domestic wholesale prices. If we can't place the meat in Asia where we want to, it tends to find its way back onto the Australian domestic market," he said.
Mr Quilty said an added complication was another 70,000 tonnes of beef from Brazil sitting at Chinese ports with disputes related to BSE over production and shipment dates.
He said the US could provide opportunities for Australian beef.
"To date the liquidation of the US herd is still ongoing with drought but once rain comes to those critical areas of central USA we are expecting rebuild and significant tightening of supply which creates opportunities for Australia in that market and also globally," he said.
"That's yet to occur - liquidation continues and that has added further pressure on the market."
Meanwhile, in the latest MLA cattle industry projections slaughter rates have been reported to continue to rise with numbers forecast to reach 6.95 million head for 2023. So far in 2023 quarter one was 15pc higher than Q1 2022.
MLA reported driving the higher volumes would be strong numbers of grassfed steer turn-off from key production regions of Queensland, including the Channel Country, as well as significantly higher numbers of cast-for-age cows as numbers of breeding females on farm allow the turn-off of older stock.
Purtle and Plevey agent Patrick Purtle, Manilla, said looking to the new financial year and spring the supply of both prime stock and store stock would be determined by the season.
"Whilst it doesn't rain the numbers will continue," he said .
Mr Purtle said if there was a change and more feed became available producers would hold onto more stock, however until that happened people were reluctant to start feeding and would offload, particularly their older stock.
"As usual it's season governed - that will affect numbers going forward."
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.