A sixty-seven year history and three generations of Elfinvale Kelpie Stud has led 17-year-old George Austin to follow in his father's footsteps, making his dog showing debut at the Casterton Working Dog Auction earlier this month.
The day was ripe with friendly father-son-rivalry as George's four-month-old male red kelpie, Lot 63 Elfinvale Will sold for $5000, just short of Elfinvale Stud Principal and George's father, Tom Austin's Kelpie, Elfinvale Spud, selling for $6500.
Elfinvale Kelpie Stud, Melville Forest was established in 1956 by George's grandfather, making his 2023 debut all the more special, connecting back to their family history, including Tom showing 27 years ago at the inaugural Casterton show.
George said although there was a lot of nerves on the day, it was pretty special to be involved.
"It was definitely one of the most nerve-racking thing I've been apart of, but it was a good experience to see how everyone else does it and be apart of a big auction like Casterton," George said.
"Especially with Elfinvale Stud Kelpies, with Mum and Dad who have been running it and then with Dad's father, it's been going for over 65 years."
Following in his fathers footsteps who took the reins from his own Father, Tim Austin, George said he was strongly mentored by his family and it was incredibly special to be able to put those teachings into place and show people what Kelpies are capable of.
"I enjoy working with dogs very much through livestock work and it's always been a passion of mine, so it's something I want to continue working on in the future. "
With a focus on Kelpies and working on the family sheep farm as well, he loves how the breed not only feels like a "best mate" but their capacity to get the job at hand efficiently done in the yards, with two-year-old Kelpie Maverick his right-hand when on the farm.
For both Tom and his wife Pip Austin, they're incredibly proud of their son, and Tom said it was a rewarding experience to see George show at Casterton, where the family has shown for decades.
"For him to step out of his comfort zone I think that's very admirable on his behalf and as a father it's just nice to be able to do things together," Tom said.
"He does a lot of work around the farm and it's another one of those milestones, doing things together as a family and with Pip doing a lot of the dog work at home too, it's exciting to see young 17-year-old stepping out having a go."
On the day Tom said George's Kelpie was fearless when responding and had great working traits, true to the breed being light on their feet, George could show its natural instincts and talent.
"The dog was fearless, had a good heading instinct, and it just did things naturally, so he was lucky enough to be able to display those working traits without having to have too much total control of the pup, which people like to see in its raw state," Tom said.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
