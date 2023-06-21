Stock & Land

Elfinvale Kelpie Stud third generation debut at Casterton

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated June 21 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom and son George Austin, Elfinvale Kelpie Stud. Picture by Tash Franko Photography
Tom and son George Austin, Elfinvale Kelpie Stud. Picture by Tash Franko Photography

A sixty-seven year history and three generations of Elfinvale Kelpie Stud has led 17-year-old George Austin to follow in his father's footsteps, making his dog showing debut at the Casterton Working Dog Auction earlier this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.