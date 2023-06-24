Fertilizer Australia has launched a national campaign to raise awareness about the importance of fertiliser labelling.
The campaign aims to educate horticultural growers, industry bodies and rural retailers on identifying the correct labelling of fertilisers
It will also highlight the potential consequences of purchasing products that do not have the correct labelling.
Fertilizer Australia's executive manager Stephen Annells, said recent supply chain restrictions caused by COVID-19 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have led to products being sourced from markets that were unfamiliar with Australia's labelling requirements.
"There have been cases where the quality of imported fertiliser has not matched the certificate of analysis provided by the supplier," Mr Annells said.
"In one case, cadmium levels far exceeded the maximum permissible concentration. In another, the "fertiliser" appeared to be simply soil.
"Several of these consignments, primarily sold into the horticultural industry, had no labels."
Some didn't even have correct Safety Data Sheets or Certificates of Analysis.
While most fertilisers were not classified as dangerous goods, some products were scheduled poisons or hazardous substances.
Labels provide that information so people transporting and handling the products stayed safe.
"The danger of incorrect or no labelling is particularly concerning for the horticultural industry, as some fertilisers can contain impurities that risk plant health, human health, and food safety," Mr Annells said.
"In horticulture, fertiliser labels also aid traceability, a requirement of quality assurance schemes such as Freshcare," he said.
"Our goal, over the next 12 months, is to inform growers, advisors and fertiliser retailers about what information should be on a label and the consequences to themselves, their staff, their produce and their land, of not knowing what's in the fertiliser.
"To help guide industry best practice, we have worked closely with Australian states to develop the National Code of Practice for Fertiliser Description and Labelling, which is available on the Fertilizer Australia website."
Fertilizer Australia members must have QA systems and labelling that meet the National Code of Practice so farmers could purchase fertiliser products from members with confidence.
