Farmers should continue to use fertiliser and do regular soil testing and track their improvements to get the best out of their paddocks, consultants say.
Jim Virgona, Graminus Consulting, presented at the 2023 BestWool/BestLamb conference in Bendigo about whether there was a decline in fertiliser use.
He said he often had clients often inquiring about whether they should remove fertiliser use for a year, and the impacts of making those on-farm changes.
"There is a massive trend where it seems like when a big expensive fertiliser year comes along, then people tend to use less," he said.
"Either way, we need to be reminded of the central role that fertiliser plays in our pasture systems."
Fertiliser input costs eased from its 2022 peaks but still remained above long-term averages.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics' fertiliser import price index dropped 36 per cent in March, more than a third below its 2022 peak.
Mr Virgona said there were consequences to removing fertiliser from farming.
"All that investment of putting new pasture in without continual investment of putting fertiliser in leads to losses," he said.
"In dry land, pasture production systems are based on legumes, that basically explains a lot of stuff, if you stop applying [phosphorous] the wheel stops turning."
Mr Virgona kept track of 3000 paddocks the business managed with box plots to understand how they performed on phosphorous production in the soil.
He said he recommended farmers maintain a spreadsheet and review recent and historical results.
"What it's saying is, by measuring just about every managed paddock on the place we get a very good overview on what's going on with soil fertiliser
"All of the properties in the lower end of the graph had been turned over in the past five years
"Proper monitoring means fertiliser management can be guided rationally."
Other sessions at the BestWool/BestLamb 2023 included oral lice control, optimising sub clover to drive production, maximising profitability, wool bioharvesting, on-farm emissions and more.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
