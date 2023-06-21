A convoy has slowly travelled through outback NSW to deliver a key piece of a new transmission network being built to introduce renewable power into the national grid.
That convoy delivered a 374 tonne transformer to a substation being built at Buronga, near Mildura.
The transformer was disassembled in South Korea for the sea voyage to Adelaide where it was loaded onto a convoy of three prime movers, two to pull the load and one to push.
The big transformer is part of the $1.8 billion EnergyConnect project which is building a 900km electricity transmission line intend to connect three states.
A 76.8 tonne trailer with 128 wheels was imported from France to carry the transformer which travelled almost 900km via Broken Hill to Buronga at an average speed of 45-50kmh.
The EnergyConnect "interconnector" runs through the Riverina from Robertstown in South Australia to Wagga Wagga in NSW.
That network is designed to link up with the proposed Humelink (NSW) and VNI West interconnectors from Victoria.
The EnergyConnect project includes a connection across the Murray River to Red Cliffs but the VNI West transmission line plans to join up with its line at a proposed wind and solar power hub at Dinawan, between Jerilderie and Coleambally.
The arrival of the "phase shifting" transformer at Buronga marks a major milestone for EnergyConnect. Australia's largest electricity project so far.
Power will be able to be shared between NSW, South Australia, and Victoria when complete.
Transgrid and SecureEnergy are building the 700-kilometre NSW section of the project.
Transgrid executive general manager (major projects) Gordon Taylor said the transformer, the first of five specially designed and built in South Korea, was the first of its size installed in Australia.
"The delivery of the big-ticket equipment underscores the critical progress we're making and the size just of the equipment needed to transport it is another example of the sheer scale of the project," he said.
The marathon journey was managed by deugro Projects.
Project manager William Troughton said countless hours were spent planning, scheduling, and preparing to ensure that the first PST unit into Australia was delivered to Buronga without a hitch.
The convoy also included a camera operator and a drone pilot from Floodlight Content which specialises in capturing complex operation and large-scale projects.
Once delivered an overhead lift system and a HT500 Skate system, the first of its kind in Australia, was needed to manoeuvre the PST onto its concrete pad.
The next stage will be to align the interconnection chambers that connect the two transformer tanks together.
The 16ha Buronga site is the main hub chosen to connect NSW, Victoria, and South Australia.
When complete, it will be one of the biggest and most sophisticated substations in the southern hemisphere and includes the five phase-shifting transformers, two synchronous condensers and four shunt reactors.
The arrival of the PST follows a busy month on the site including two all-night pours of 1,700 cubic metres of concrete for the foundations for two synchronous condensers.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
