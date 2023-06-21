Stock & Land

Huge trucking marathon across outback NSW delivers giant transformer to power project

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 22 2023 - 9:00am
With a trailer built in France, carrying a transformer made in South Korea, a convoy of three prime movers - two to pull the load and one to push - arrives at a sub-station near Mildura after a slow trip through the NSW outback. Pictures from Transgrid.
A convoy has slowly travelled through outback NSW to deliver a key piece of a new transmission network being built to introduce renewable power into the national grid.

