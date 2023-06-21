Stock & Land
Rochester residents given flood inquiry submission extension

June 21 2023 - 1:00pm
The Legislative Council Environment and Planning Committee has told Rochester residents they now have up until June 28 to lodge submissions to the flood inquiry. Picture supplied
Rochester residents have been given a two-week extension to lodge submissions to the Victorian flood inquiry.

