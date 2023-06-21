Rochester residents have been given a two-week extension to lodge submissions to the Victorian flood inquiry.
The Legislative Council Environment and Planning Committee has told residents they now have up until June 28 to lodge submissions.
The committee has told attendees at a meeting in the town, of the 700 submissions so far lodged with the inquiry, about half were from members of the Rochester community.
The typical number of submissions lodged to a parliamentary inquiry is between 200 and 300.
Campaspe mayor Cr Rob Amos encouraged those in Rochester who had not yet lodged a submission to consider doing so by the extension deadline.
"Although people across Campaspe Shire were impacted by the flood event, Rochester and surrounds were the hardest hit," Cr Amos said.
"More than 800 homes were either damaged or uninhabitable, and most residents are still not back in their homes some eight months after the event.
"It's vital that the voices of Rochester are heard."
He said while statistical data about asset losses provided one side of the coin, it was only through the lived experiences of local residents, businesses, farmers, teachers, community groups and others impacted by the floods that the human toll could be truly understood.
"The inquiry needs to hear your story; no matter what the topic is and even if it's only a few lines," Cr Amos said.
"The more submissions the committee has to consider, the more informed its recommendations will be to better protect our communities from such disasters into the future."
Rochester residents can lodge a submission by 28 June, either online at https://new.parliament.vic.gov.au/get-involved/inquiries/floodinquiry/submissions or via email to floodinquiry@parliament.vic.gov.au.
For more information, including the terms of reference and how to lodge a submission, please visit https://new.parliament.vic.gov.au/get-involved/inquiries/floodinquiry/submissions or phone 03 8682 2869.
