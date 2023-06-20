Tasmanian farmer Shannon Dilger has captured a photo of her two curious grandchildren at her property in Penguin, Tas.
The first-time contributor said her two 18-month-old twin grandchildren, Luka and Blair Dilger, were very happy to pat newborn lambs on the north-west property, Sunnybanks Farm.
Central Victorian farmer and photographer Amy Banks snapped a photo at Eden, a property at Morrisons, near Meredith.
"The photo was taken in the early morning before sheep scanning," she said.
"I took the photo and the man in the photo is my husband Luke Banks."
Regular contributor Geraldine Fasso also features in the Social Media Snapshot this week after she photographed a group of lambs on her Mia Mia property.
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
