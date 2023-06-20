A pair have been charged after allegedly taking a stolen tractor on a joyride in the Goulburn Valley on the weekend.
Police said the stolen tractor was seen being drive erratically and then crashing near Seymour on Saturday morning.
Police claimed the stolen tractor was first driven along the Goulburn Valley Highway, swerving across lanes and crashing into barriers.
It had later been allegedly driven into a perimeter fence of the Puckapunyal army base, where the pair were arrested.
Police said the Western Australian pair, the man aged 36 and the woman aged 38 were charged with various theft, driving and drug offences.
Those charges included theft of the tractor, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, driving in a dangerous manner, dangerous driving whilst being pursued by police, criminal damage, trespassing on Commonwealth land and possession of methylamphetamines.
It is alleged the tractor was seen on the highway heading towards Seymour on Saturday about 10.20am.
Officers responded and arrested the pair after the alleged stolen tractor crashed into a perimeter fence of the Puckapunyal military base.
No one was injured during the incident.
The man and woman were remanded in custody and appeared before Wangaratta Magistrates' Court yesterday where they were further remanded to appear at Benalla Magistrates' Court.
